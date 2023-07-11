Open Menu

PFA Wastes Unwholesome Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PFA wastes unwholesome milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) continued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 700 litres of milk during a raid on Khalid Dairy in Khuddiyan Khas on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said, in a statement, that PFA's dairy safety team raided a unit and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confiscating a vehicle and machinery.

The team also lodged an FIR against the culprits on account of adulteration in the nearest police station after discarding tainted milk, 25kg powder, 16-kg ghee and prohibited chemicals, he added.

He said that fabricated milk was being produced with the help of whey powder, vegetable oil, and harmful chemicals.

The DG PFA said the Punjab Food Authority was bringing an international-style policy forsupply of pure milk.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Oil Vehicle FIR

Recent Stories

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

43 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

1 hour ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

1 hour ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

2 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

2 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan