PFA wastes unwholesome milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) continued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 700 litres of milk during a raid on Khalid Dairy in Khuddiyan Khas on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said, in a statement, that PFA's dairy safety team raided a unit and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confiscating a vehicle and machinery.

The team also lodged an FIR against the culprits on account of adulteration in the nearest police station after discarding tainted milk, 25kg powder, 16-kg ghee and prohibited chemicals, he added.

He said that fabricated milk was being produced with the help of whey powder, vegetable oil, and harmful chemicals.

The DG PFA said the Punjab Food Authority was bringing an international-style policy forsupply of pure milk.