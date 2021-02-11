UrduPoint.com
PHA Kicks Off Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has kicked off the plantation campaign 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has kicked off the plantation campaign 2021.

According to Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain, the authority has kicked off the plantation campaign, under "Clean and Green Pakistan Programme" by planting saplings at Rashid Minhas Road near Kutchery. The programme was organized in collaboration with Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC).

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also be encouraged to participate in the campaign. Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

The students and civil society members would be requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, he said adding that they have started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas under Rawalpindi green city project.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

A tree plantation awareness walk was also organized which was participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Prof. Chaudhary Muhammad Akram and a large number of PGC students.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the citizens should come forward and play their role for making the plantation campaign a success. They should extend cooperation for making clean and green campaign successful as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

Prof. Ch. Muhammad Akram said, "It is our moral and national obligation to plant saplings for coming generations with a vision to provide them good environment".

