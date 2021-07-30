UrduPoint.com

PHA To Develop Asia's Largest Urban Forest

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to develop Asia's largest urban forest inspired by miyawaki technique of plantation here at China Park which will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, August 4

According to a press release issued by PHA, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mahmood on Friday reviewed the preparations of largest miyawaki urban forest at China Park Saggian, where PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed briefed him about pace of beautification and construction work carried out at the site. He briefed that more than 11,000 trees would be planted in the urban forest.

The Advisor directed the authorities concerned to gear up the construction work and complete the ongoing beautification and others works of the urban forest on given time.

He said that historic steps were being taken for a clean and green Pakistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PHA had successfully completed 51 miyawaki urban forests project in various parts of the city and PHA started working on identifying more spots to establish more urban forests under this project in the provincial capital. He added five urban forests were also completed during current year and task had been set to establish 15 more forests in monsoon. He said that various kinds of shady and fruit trees would be planted in these urban forests.

Asif Mehmood further maintained that work was going on day and night for establishment of 15 more miyawaki forests in the city. He appreciated the PHA's efforts for a clean and green Lahore.

