Open Menu

PHA To Organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' Festival In First Week Of May

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PHA to organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival in first week of May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival in first week of May, said PHA spokesperson.

She informed that Rawalpindi 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival scheduled to be held from April 26 to 28 had been postponed due to heavy rain forecast.

The authority had finalized all the arrangements for the festival at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi but, it was postponed due to the forecast of heavy rains across the country including Rawalpindi.

The Jashn-e-Baharan festival would be held next week in the first week of May for which the final date would be announced soon, she informed.

The National Disaster Management Authority had forecast heavy rains across the country from April 26 to 29.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi April May All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

17 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

17 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

17 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

17 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

17 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

17 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

17 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

17 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

17 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan