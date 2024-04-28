PHA To Organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' Festival In First Week Of May
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival in first week of May, said PHA spokesperson.
She informed that Rawalpindi 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival scheduled to be held from April 26 to 28 had been postponed due to heavy rain forecast.
The authority had finalized all the arrangements for the festival at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi but, it was postponed due to the forecast of heavy rains across the country including Rawalpindi.
The Jashn-e-Baharan festival would be held next week in the first week of May for which the final date would be announced soon, she informed.
The National Disaster Management Authority had forecast heavy rains across the country from April 26 to 29.
