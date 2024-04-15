PHA to plant maximum fruit trees in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to plant maximum fruit and shady trees at all green belts and intersections of the city under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Future” project.

This was said by the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan while planting a tree at Chowk Kumharanwala here on Monday.

He said that tree plantation was continued in the city in full swing under the supervision of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

He said that fruit trees alongwith shady trees were being planted at all green belts and intersections of the city under Green Future initiative of the chief minister.

He said that shady trees would provide shadow to human and animals while fruit trees would offer food to birds and the people also.

Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Assistant Director Engineering Naveed Bhutta and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.