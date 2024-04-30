Pharmacy Sealed
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The health authorities sealed a pharmacy of a private hospital for selling stolen injections.
A spokesman for the health department said here on Tuesday that a team headed by
Deputy Drug Controller Mohsan Asghar checked various pharmacies and medical stores
and found a pharmacy situated at Mian Trust Hospital involved in selling injections stolen
from a government hospital.
The team recovered 53 stolen injections and sealed the pharmacy.
Further action against the pharmacy owner was underway.
