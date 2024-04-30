Pharmacy sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The health authorities sealed a pharmacy of a private hospital for selling stolen injections.

A spokesman for the health department said here on Tuesday that a team headed by

Deputy Drug Controller Mohsan Asghar checked various pharmacies and medical stores

and found a pharmacy situated at Mian Trust Hospital involved in selling injections stolen

from a government hospital.

The team recovered 53 stolen injections and sealed the pharmacy.

Further action against the pharmacy owner was underway.