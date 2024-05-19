Open Menu

PHATA Approves 7 Schemes For Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PHATA approves 7 schemes for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has approved 7 development schemes for Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here, the commissioner reviewed various development schemes in the district and directed the officers of PHATA and Local Government to compile a comprehensive report about these schemes and present it in the next meeting which would be held after a week.

She was also briefed about compound wall control and building control of various schemes.

She directed the officers of PHATA and local government to revisit these schemes and participate in the next meeting with full preparation for a comprehensive briefing about it so that public welfare and development schemes could be completed as early as possible.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Government Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

19 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

19 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

19 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

19 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

19 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

19 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

19 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

19 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan