PHATA approves 7 schemes for Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has approved 7 development schemes for Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here, the commissioner reviewed various development schemes in the district and directed the officers of PHATA and Local Government to compile a comprehensive report about these schemes and present it in the next meeting which would be held after a week.

She was also briefed about compound wall control and building control of various schemes.

She directed the officers of PHATA and local government to revisit these schemes and participate in the next meeting with full preparation for a comprehensive briefing about it so that public welfare and development schemes could be completed as early as possible.