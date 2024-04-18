PHC Bar Association Calls PTI Leader Mishaal On April 20
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Disciplinary Committee of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association has summoned the provincial advisor of the Chief Minister KP and PTI Leader Mishaal Azam Advocate on April 20 to clarify her position about sharing of negative content against judiciary and PHC Bar Association.
She has been told to clarify her position about the sharing of negative content against judiciary and Peshawar High Court Bar Association on social media. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disciplinary Committee of the PHC Bar Association has summoned PTI leader Mishaal Azam Advocate to appear before the committee on April 20 for his explanation.
Mishaal Azam and two other lawyers had shared negative content against the judiciary and the Peshawar High Court Bar on social media, an official of the KP Bar Council said.
A lawyer appeared before the Bar Council and also submitted a written apology, but Mashaal Azam Advocate and another fellow lawyer did not appear.
The Bar Council had canceled the license of Mishaal Azam as an advocate on January 1, 2024 and had sent the matter to the Disciplinary Committee. The Disciplinary Committee has started proceedings and has issued a notice to Mishaal Azam and summoned her on April 20. Mishaal Azam’s lawyer’s license is still suspended, the member of the KP Bar Council said.
