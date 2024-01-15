PHC extends pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders; Shahryar challenges allotment of election symbol

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders Aftab Alam, Dawood Shah and Shafiullah till January 29.

The lawyer of the petitioners said that Aftab Alam was a candidate from PK 90, Dawood Shah from PK 91 and Shafiullah from PK 92 for upcoming elections, adding that six cases have been registered against them for holding a convention in Kohat on December 10.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Shehryar Afridi approached the High Court against the allotment of a random election symbol to him by the returning officer.

In his petition, he said that the Election Commission had allotted a random symbol of “bottle” without his consultation, adding that despite repeated contacts the Returning Officer did not give any response.

The petition said that Shehryar Afridi was a former Federal minister and former member of the national assembly and he should be given priority in allotment of election symbols.

The petitioner made the Election Commission and District Returning Officer and Returning Officer as parties in his petition.