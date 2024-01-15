Open Menu

PHC Extends Pre-arrest Bail Of Three PTI Leaders; Shahryar Challenges Allotment Of Election Symbol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PHC extends pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders; Shahryar challenges allotment of election symbol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders Aftab Alam, Dawood Shah and Shafiullah till January 29.

The lawyer of the petitioners said that Aftab Alam was a candidate from PK 90, Dawood Shah from PK 91 and Shafiullah from PK 92 for upcoming elections, adding that six cases have been registered against them for holding a convention in Kohat on December 10.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Shehryar Afridi approached the High Court against the allotment of a random election symbol to him by the returning officer.

In his petition, he said that the Election Commission had allotted a random symbol of “bottle” without his consultation, adding that despite repeated contacts the Returning Officer did not give any response.

The petition said that Shehryar Afridi was a former Federal minister and former member of the national assembly and he should be given priority in allotment of election symbols.

The petitioner made the Election Commission and District Returning Officer and Returning Officer as parties in his petition.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohat Aftab Alam January December Afridi From Court PK-90 PK-91 PK-92

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

23 minutes ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 days ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

2 days ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan