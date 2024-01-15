- Home
- Pakistan
- PHC extends pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders; Shahryar challenges allotment of election symbol
PHC Extends Pre-arrest Bail Of Three PTI Leaders; Shahryar Challenges Allotment Of Election Symbol
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders Aftab Alam, Dawood Shah and Shafiullah till January 29.
The lawyer of the petitioners said that Aftab Alam was a candidate from PK 90, Dawood Shah from PK 91 and Shafiullah from PK 92 for upcoming elections, adding that six cases have been registered against them for holding a convention in Kohat on December 10.
Meanwhile, PTI candidate Shehryar Afridi approached the High Court against the allotment of a random election symbol to him by the returning officer.
In his petition, he said that the Election Commission had allotted a random symbol of “bottle” without his consultation, adding that despite repeated contacts the Returning Officer did not give any response.
The petition said that Shehryar Afridi was a former Federal minister and former member of the national assembly and he should be given priority in allotment of election symbols.
The petitioner made the Election Commission and District Returning Officer and Returning Officer as parties in his petition.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways to ensure quality dining facilities in maximum passenger trains2 minutes ago
-
Famous urdu poet, Sufi scholar Wasif Ali Wasif remembered2 minutes ago
-
12 criminals' arrested2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police witness 33% surge in fine collection during four months12 minutes ago
-
Heavy smog grips Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police execute successful security operations for numerous events in 202312 minutes ago
-
Cricket match organized at Police Lines to foster healthy activities22 minutes ago
-
Solangi categorically says elections to be held on February 832 minutes ago
-
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution35 minutes ago
-
Quetta Safe City Project to inaugurate officially by end of January1 hour ago
-
2 killed as several vehicles collided in Kamalia1 hour ago
-
32 suspects held during search, strike operations2 hours ago