PHCC asks the health centres administration to get registered before June 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Health Care Commission on Monday asked the administration of the health facilities operating in the province, including Rawalpindi, to register their therapeutic centres before June 20.

According to PHCC spokesman, they were warned that if they failed to submit the required documents by the given date, their applications would be rejected, and strict action would be taken against them.

He said the Health Department was determined to provide the best health facilities to improve the system of minimum service delivery standards.

The spokesman said they could contact helpline number-0800-00-742 for further information ./395