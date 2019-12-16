PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court's virtual bench Monday heard the first case under video link facility which was inaugurated by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa during his visit here in November this year.

The video link facility extended to the virtual benches of this Court at Kohat and Mardan was operationalized and the first case titled "Azmat Ali Vs the State" was fixed and argued via video link from District Kohat.

Amad-e- Azam Advocate made his submission while being present at Kohat via video link. The chief justice expressed his satisfaction over quality of the telecast and directed that in the cause list specific time slot for such cases be prescribed.

The chief justice further directed extension of video link facility to the four senior most Judges of this Court, its Circuit Benches and Divisional Headquarters. He further approved notification of virtual benches at Kohat and Mardan.

It is to mention here that initially the video link platform has been set up at Court Room No 1 and in near future the facility will be established in all the courtrooms. With the introduction of this technology, lawyers from Kohat and Mardan, having cases in the PHC principal seat, need not visit Peshawar for arguing their cases and they will virtually appear through the video link.