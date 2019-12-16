UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC's Virtual Bench Hears First Case Under Video Link Facility

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

PHC's virtual bench hears first case under video link facility

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court's virtual bench Monday heard the first case under video link facility which was inaugurated by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa during his visit here in November this year.

The video link facility extended to the virtual benches of this Court at Kohat and Mardan was operationalized and the first case titled "Azmat Ali Vs the State" was fixed and argued via video link from District Kohat.

Amad-e- Azam Advocate made his submission while being present at Kohat via video link. The chief justice expressed his satisfaction over quality of the telecast and directed that in the cause list specific time slot for such cases be prescribed.

The chief justice further directed extension of video link facility to the four senior most Judges of this Court, its Circuit Benches and Divisional Headquarters. He further approved notification of virtual benches at Kohat and Mardan.

It is to mention here that initially the video link platform has been set up at Court Room No 1 and in near future the facility will be established in all the courtrooms. With the introduction of this technology, lawyers from Kohat and Mardan, having cases in the PHC principal seat, need not visit Peshawar for arguing their cases and they will virtually appear through the video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Technology Lawyers Visit Kohat Mardan November All From Court

Recent Stories

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

5 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

12 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

20 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

20 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

32 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.