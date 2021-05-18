PHP arrest 190 criminals in faisalabad

Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 190 criminals after registering cases during last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 190 criminals after registering cases during last two weeks.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Tuesday that police teams recovered illicit weapons including a Kalashnikov, a rifle, 5 pistols, 1 carbine and 23 bullets from the accused.

The PHP teams also nabbed 20 proclaimed offenders and seized 130 liter liquor, 437 gram hashish, and 108 gram heroin from drug pushers.

Police registered 85 cases over rash driving on highways.

As many as 52 cases were registered over illegal green number plates and 35 on fitting gas cylinders in public transport.

The patrolling police provided first aid to 1010 people and removed encroachments from 9 places duringthe same period.