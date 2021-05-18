UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Arrest 190 Criminals In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

PHP arrest 190 criminals in faisalabad

Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 190 criminals after registering cases during last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 190 criminals after registering cases during last two weeks.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Tuesday that police teams recovered illicit weapons including a Kalashnikov, a rifle, 5 pistols, 1 carbine and 23 bullets from the accused.

The PHP teams also nabbed 20 proclaimed offenders and seized 130 liter liquor, 437 gram hashish, and 108 gram heroin from drug pushers.

Police registered 85 cases over rash driving on highways.

As many as 52 cases were registered over illegal green number plates and 35 on fitting gas cylinders in public transport.

The patrolling police provided first aid to 1010 people and removed encroachments from 9 places duringthe same period.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Same Philippine Peso Criminals Gas From

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

16 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Spain defends Polisario chief's hospital stay amid ..

44 seconds ago

'Turkey to continue to stand by Crimean Tatars'

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.