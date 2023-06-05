PHP arrests five court absconders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested five court absconders through e-police App and sent them behind bars, here on Monday.

The PHP sources said that patrolling police also arrested two accused including Shahzad, son of Shamid Ali, and Mujahid Ali, son of Rehmat Ali, and recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle and 31 bullets/cartridges from him.

Saddar police Jarranwala registered a case against the accused.

The court absconders were arrested by the Jhok Morrh, Daal Morrh, Marri Shah Sukhera, Chimranwali and Khewah police posts.