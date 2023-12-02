Open Menu

PHP Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PHP performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha region on Saturday released its monthly performance report for November 2023.

PHP spokesman Muhammad Nawaz told APP that they had busted 23 proclaimed offenders including one of category A and 22 of category B. Over 170,001 people and 68,324 vehicles were also checked by PHP in November, while 18,330 vehicles were ticketed on violations and over Rs7170,000 fine was imposed on them.

The PHP also seized 205 vehicles for illegal gas cylinders. It impounded 15045 motorcycles on traffic rules violations, 1275 on helmet violations and also busted eight court absconders.

The police also recovered nine missing children and reunited them with their homes. It also held a blood camp for thalasaemia patients and donated 50 bags.

The PHP recovered 3000 liters of liqour, 580 grams of charas, three kalashankovs, 12 vehicles, 20 pistols and a car. "The PHP Sargodha region under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhtar joyia is working on a war footing to eliminate crime," he added.

