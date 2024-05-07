SBBWU celebrates Earth Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) Peshawar organized an event under the theme "Plastic vs Plant," on Tuesday. The event aimed at raising awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promoting sustainable practices among students and faculty.

Under the action plan of the project "Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE), a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

The event featured a series of engaging activities to promote eco-consciousness and advocate for a plastic-free campus.

The event was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad (TI) and emphasized the university's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

An awareness walk was arranged, where students and teachers walked together around the university campus, carrying banners and placards with messages urging the community to "Choose to Refuse" single-use plastic.

In addition to the awareness walk, the event included a Campus Clean-Up Campaign, where participants joined hands to collect litter and plastic waste from designated areas of the campus. This hands-on activity reinforced the message of environmental stewardship and instilled a sense of responsibility toward maintaining a clean and green campus environment.

The Earth Day event hosted by the DNGFE team at SBBWU was a powerful platform for driving environmental awareness, advocating sustainable practices, and igniting positive change within the community. The event highlighted the significance of eco-conscious decision-making and embracing greener lifestyles for a healthier planet.