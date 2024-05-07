SBBWU Celebrates Earth Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) Peshawar organized an event under the theme "Plastic vs Plant," on Tuesday. The event aimed at raising awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promoting sustainable practices among students and faculty.
Under the action plan of the project "Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE), a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.
The event featured a series of engaging activities to promote eco-consciousness and advocate for a plastic-free campus.
The event was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad (TI) and emphasized the university's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.
An awareness walk was arranged, where students and teachers walked together around the university campus, carrying banners and placards with messages urging the community to "Choose to Refuse" single-use plastic.
In addition to the awareness walk, the event included a Campus Clean-Up Campaign, where participants joined hands to collect litter and plastic waste from designated areas of the campus. This hands-on activity reinforced the message of environmental stewardship and instilled a sense of responsibility toward maintaining a clean and green campus environment.
The Earth Day event hosted by the DNGFE team at SBBWU was a powerful platform for driving environmental awareness, advocating sustainable practices, and igniting positive change within the community. The event highlighted the significance of eco-conscious decision-making and embracing greener lifestyles for a healthier planet.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MCL removes encroachments16 minutes ago
-
400-kg dead chicken recovered16 minutes ago
-
Urdu literature has its profound impact in contemporary society26 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement arrangements finalized in KP26 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns public of fake website "Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan"26 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Communication reviews progress of ongoing projects36 minutes ago
-
University of AJK spearheads climate change education with the collaboration of TRC36 minutes ago
-
World Thalassemia Day to be celebrated on Wednesday36 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Mianwali1 hour ago
-
Child drowns in canal1 hour ago
-
Met office forecasts increase in temperatures in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG ISPR1 hour ago