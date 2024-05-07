Open Menu

SBBWU Celebrates Earth Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SBBWU celebrates Earth Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) Peshawar organized an event under the theme "Plastic vs Plant," on Tuesday. The event aimed at raising awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promoting sustainable practices among students and faculty.

Under the action plan of the project "Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE), a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

The event featured a series of engaging activities to promote eco-consciousness and advocate for a plastic-free campus.

The event was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad (TI) and emphasized the university's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

An awareness walk was arranged, where students and teachers walked together around the university campus, carrying banners and placards with messages urging the community to "Choose to Refuse" single-use plastic.

In addition to the awareness walk, the event included a Campus Clean-Up Campaign, where participants joined hands to collect litter and plastic waste from designated areas of the campus. This hands-on activity reinforced the message of environmental stewardship and instilled a sense of responsibility toward maintaining a clean and green campus environment.

The Earth Day event hosted by the DNGFE team at SBBWU was a powerful platform for driving environmental awareness, advocating sustainable practices, and igniting positive change within the community. The event highlighted the significance of eco-conscious decision-making and embracing greener lifestyles for a healthier planet.

Related Topics

Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Omaha Women Event From

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

1 hour ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

2 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan