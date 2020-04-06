UrduPoint.com
PIA Relief Flight Brings Back 148 Pakistanis Stranded In Tashkent, Dushanbe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

PIA relief flight brings back 148 Pakistanis stranded in Tashkent, Dushanbe

KARACHI, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :PIA's special relief flight PK 9813 here on Monday brought back 148 Pakistanis stranded at Tashkent and Dushanbe for almost past two weeks, said a spokesman of the national carrier.

All these passengers are being tested for coronavirus and required to stay at a designated (local) hotel in quarantine till their viral status are confirmed.

PIA itself was also operating another flight PK 9814 to carry back 161 Pakistanis from Iraq.

According to the spokesman, these citizens stranded abroad for past two weeks due to suspension of the flights by other airlines, because of COVID pandemic, had appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for their early and safe return to Pakistan.

CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the directives of the PM had immediately directed concerned officials to arrange relief flights in minimum possible time following which a special flight 9813 was operated to Central Asia and another to Iraq.

Malik appreciating the PIA team engaged in relief operation said the organization itself would always remain in forefront in the time of crisis ensuring optimum and timely relief to the compatriots.

Meanwhile, the passengers in a video message have thanked the Government of Pakistan and PIA for helping them out at one of the most critical junctures.

