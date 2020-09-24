PIA special flight with 144 Pakistani nationals arrives in Chengdu, China

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 144 passengers on board landed at Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 144 passengers on board landed at Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China on Thursday.

"The special flight took off from Islamabad has brought Pakistan's diplomats, officials, businessmen, workers and some Pakistanis spouses of the Chinese nationals," Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

"All the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities," he added.

Under the Chinese government rules, all the passengers of the special flight will undergo to PCR testing and quarantine in the government supervised facilities as part of efforts to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that the foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters, and reunion have been allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas.

If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after March 28, 2020, the holder may apply for relevant visa by presenting the expired residence permit and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holder's visit to China remains unchanged.

The adjustments were made given the current COVID-19 situation and the need for epidemic prevention and control.