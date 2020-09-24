UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Special Flight With 144 Pakistani Nationals Arrives In Chengdu, China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:33 PM

PIA special flight with 144 Pakistani nationals arrives in Chengdu, China

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 144 passengers on board landed at Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 144 passengers on board landed at Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China on Thursday.

"The special flight took off from Islamabad has brought Pakistan's diplomats, officials, businessmen, workers and some Pakistanis spouses of the Chinese nationals," Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

"All the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities," he added.

Under the Chinese government rules, all the passengers of the special flight will undergo to PCR testing and quarantine in the government supervised facilities as part of efforts to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that the foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters, and reunion have been allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas.

If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after March 28, 2020, the holder may apply for relevant visa by presenting the expired residence permit and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holder's visit to China remains unchanged.

The adjustments were made given the current COVID-19 situation and the need for epidemic prevention and control.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Visit Chengdu March May Visa 2020 All From Government PIA Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports five deaths and 7, 388 new cases ..

4 minutes ago

Four teachers test positive for Covid-19

2 minutes ago

Chinese universities to open campuses in Haripur, ..

2 minutes ago

Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefi ..

27 minutes ago

Police finalize security arrangement on Chehlum

2 minutes ago

PESCO notifies shutdown schedule for different are ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.