PIBC welcome relief for construction sector by Prime Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pak-India Business Council has welcomed the relief package for construction sector announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan,saying it would be help generate business in the country as well as work for daily wagers.

Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) chairman, Noor Muhammad Kasuri while talking to APP on Friday said that great number of daily wagers, connected with the construction sector, have been affected by the halted construction projects.

" Therefore, in the wake of corona virus pandemic situation, Prime Minister's relief package will help provide relief to construction related workers," he reiterated.

He said that exemption of duty on construction material including cement would also be supportive for the business related to the sector.

He lauded the vision of prime minister as he has declared the construction sector an industry,adding this would open new vistas of investment in the country.

Kasuri also appreciated the announcement to create Construction Industry board mandated to look after the matters of business people and working class. He urged the businessmen to invest in Pakistan Housing Scheme and enjoy 90 per cent discount in levy, besides supporting the poor class of the country by providing them houses at economical prices.

He said that relief to the business class during the corona virus pandemic would generate economic activities and help reduce the burden of the government.