Plan to auction pink rock salt reserves

The Department of Mines and Minerals has announced a plan to auction valuable pink rock salt reserves in Punjab

Under the plan, it is estimated that bids worth Rs 100 billion will be expected over the next two years from the auctions of the precious Himalayan pink salt minerals.



These thoughts were expressed by Secretary of Mines and Minerals Babar Aman Babar during a meeting held here on Saturday. He said the department, under the guidance of the Punjab Chief Minister, has devised a comprehensive action plan.

This action plan covers an area of one hundred and thirty-one thousand acres. Additionally, the department has also initiated work on the geographical indication of Punjab's unique salt. Due to the geographical indication, no other country can use the name "Pink Rock Salt.

The secretary said that through the geographical indication, the establishment of a Pink Rock Salt processing industry in Punjab will become possible.

This geographical indication will bring tremendous benefits to the economy and provide employment opportunities to people, he added. Himalayan pink rock salt is in high demand worldwide, but in the past, its resources could not be properly utilized, he mentioned.

These reserves are a divine gift, exclusive to Punjab, Pakistan, he said. These valuable reserves are located in the districts of Chakwal, Khushab, Mianwali, and Jhelum. They extend over a length of 200 kilometers and have a width of 15 kilometers, he added.

He said the department was also assessing the performance of the areas previously allocated for salt mining, adding that the government had also stopped illegal salt mining.