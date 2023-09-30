Open Menu

Plan To Auction Pink Rock Salt Reserves

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Plan to auction pink rock salt reserves

The Department of Mines and Minerals has announced a plan to auction valuable pink rock salt reserves in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The Department of Mines and Minerals has announced a plan to auction valuable pink rock salt reserves in Punjab.
Under the plan, it is estimated that bids worth Rs 100 billion will be expected over the next two years from the auctions of the precious Himalayan pink salt minerals.


These thoughts were expressed by Secretary of Mines and Minerals Babar Aman Babar during a meeting held here on Saturday. He said the department, under the guidance of the Punjab Chief Minister, has devised a comprehensive action plan.

This action plan covers an area of one hundred and thirty-one thousand acres. Additionally, the department has also initiated work on the geographical indication of Punjab's unique salt. Due to the geographical indication, no other country can use the name "Pink Rock Salt.

"
The secretary said that through the geographical indication, the establishment of a Pink Rock Salt processing industry in Punjab will become possible.

This geographical indication will bring tremendous benefits to the economy and provide employment opportunities to people, he added. Himalayan pink rock salt is in high demand worldwide, but in the past, its resources could not be properly utilized, he mentioned.

These reserves are a divine gift, exclusive to Punjab, Pakistan, he said. These valuable reserves are located in the districts of Chakwal, Khushab, Mianwali, and Jhelum. They extend over a length of 200 kilometers and have a width of 15 kilometers, he added.
He said the department was also assessing the performance of the areas previously allocated for salt mining, adding that the government had also stopped illegal salt mining.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali From Government Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, ..

DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, timely completion

4 minutes ago
 China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

4 minutes ago
 Police training school officers visit PSCA

Police training school officers visit PSCA

4 minutes ago
 ECP's service desks to remain open on Sunday

ECP's service desks to remain open on Sunday

4 minutes ago
 Two gangsters held, stolen cash recovered

Two gangsters held, stolen cash recovered

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses graduation of third ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses graduation of third cohort of Dubai Future Experts ..

17 minutes ago
Microblade stone artifacts unearthed from NE China ..

Microblade stone artifacts unearthed from NE China paleolithic site

49 minutes ago
 World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Phil ..

World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Philippines' digital transformatio ..

49 minutes ago
 Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimba ..

Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimbabwe

49 minutes ago
 Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

49 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without compl ..

Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without complications': doctor

49 minutes ago
 SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan