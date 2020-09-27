Playback singer Munir Hussain remembered on death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Eminent Pakistani playback singer Munir Hussain was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Sunday.

Munir Hussain was born in a musical family. Legendary music director Rasheed Attray was his uncle and two other big Names in music world, music director Safdar Hussain and Wajahat Attray were his cousins.

He had a singing career of almost four decaeds and sang from his first film till his death. His peak period was from 1957-65 and he was the second most popular playback singer after Saleem Raza. He suffered after the dominance of Masood Rana, Ahmad Rushdi and Mehdi Hassan. He sang almost 200 songs in his first two decades but only less than 50 songs in his last two decades. Film Heer Ranjha's (1970) duet with Madam Noorjahan was one of his mega hit song in this period.

.

"Way Wanjli waleria, Tun Tan Moh Lei O Mutiar..." His introduction as playback singer was with a mega hit song from film Saat Lakh in 1957..

"Qarar Lootnay Walay, Tu Qarar Ko Tarsay..." Before the release of this film, he got fame with some super hit songs from Punjabi film Nooran (1957)..

"Panchhi Tay Pardesi, Pyar Jaddun Panday..

Ik Beri Wich 2 Sawar, Ik Pardesi Ik Mutiar..." His all time best song was "Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day..

" in film Mukhra in 1958.

He was also honored to sing the most popular film Qawwali "Na Milta Gar Yeh Touba Ka Sahara Ham Kahan Jatay.." in film Touba (1964).

Munir Hussain died on September 27, 1995 in Lahore, leaving behind millions of his mourning fans.