UrduPoint.com

PM Appreciates Saad Rafique For Launching Islamabad-Karachi Greenline Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique for launching the Greenline Train from Islamabad to Karachi

While responding to a tweet of the minister about the impressions of the passengers travelling on the train, the PM in his tweet said, "True public service is serving the people and making their lives easy. Well done, Saad Rafique."

