PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft, revenue evasion and other leakages to put the country on path of economic stability.

Chairing a meeting to curb smuggling in Islamabad on Friday, he said Federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions, including the armed forces, should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.

He said smuggling and illegal trade have adversely affected country's economy.

The Prime Minister mentioned that 58 billion rupees were recovered in the power sector, while smuggling was also reduced during the interim government. He said it shows that any sort of challenges can be overcome if there is a will.