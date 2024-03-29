Open Menu

PM Calls For Joint Efforts To Check Smuggling, Power Theft

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 02:53 PM

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions, including the armed forces, should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft, revenue evasion and other leakages to put the country on path of economic stability.

Chairing a meeting to curb smuggling in Islamabad on Friday, he said Federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions, including the armed forces, should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.

He said smuggling and illegal trade have adversely affected country's economy.

The Prime Minister mentioned that 58 billion rupees were recovered in the power sector, while smuggling was also reduced during the interim government. He said it shows that any sort of challenges can be overcome if there is a will.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Gas All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

27 minutes ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

1 hour ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

15 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

15 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan