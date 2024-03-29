PM Calls For Joint Efforts To Check Smuggling, Power Theft
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 02:53 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions, including the armed forces, should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft, revenue evasion and other leakages to put the country on path of economic stability.
Chairing a meeting to curb smuggling in Islamabad on Friday, he said Federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions, including the armed forces, should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.
He said smuggling and illegal trade have adversely affected country's economy.
The Prime Minister mentioned that 58 billion rupees were recovered in the power sector, while smuggling was also reduced during the interim government. He said it shows that any sort of challenges can be overcome if there is a will.
Recent Stories
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 27 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues7 minutes ago
-
Six farmers booked for water theft8 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA8 minutes ago
-
KP revenue minister chairs meeting on land records computerization37 minutes ago
-
Food department raids shops, imposes heavy fines on violators37 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 92,800 cusecs water37 minutes ago
-
Home Minister for tightening security of mosques, important buildings37 minutes ago
-
Excise team successfully thwarts smuggling attempt58 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding1 hour ago
-
Two POs held1 hour ago
-
PM makes two more appointments in his team1 hour ago