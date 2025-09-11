Open Menu

PM Departs For Daylong Solidarity Visit To Qatar Following Israeli Airstrikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:20 AM

PM departs for daylong solidarity visit to Qatar following Israeli airstrikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Doha on a daylong visit to express solidarity with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari royal family, and the Qatari people following the Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the Qatari capital city.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and express solidarity with him as well as the people of Qatar in wake of the unjustified Israeli aggression on Qatar in blatant violation of international laws.

The prime minister will also convey to the Qatari leadership that Qatar and Pakistan share longstanding, fraternal ties rooted in shared faith and values, and that Pakistan always stood by Qatar in challenging times and will continue to do so.

Their meeting will also include consultations on Israel’s unwarranted attacks on various countries in the region, its ongoing aggression, and efforts to establish peace in the region.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the middle East.

Recent Stories

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

10 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

10 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

10 hours ago
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

11 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

10 hours ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan