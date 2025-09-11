PM Shehbaz for growing Pakistan-Bangladesh ties from strength to strength

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship including people-to-people contacts, academic exchanges, trade and economic collaboration, stressed that relations between the two countries should continue to grow from strength to strength.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Bangladesh’s Adviser on Religious Affairs, Dr. A. F. M. Khalid Hossain, who called on him here, expressed hope that both countries would continue to exchange high-level visits to sustain the existing momentum in bilateral relations.

Dr. A. F. M. Khalid Hossain was accompanied by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md Iqbal Hussain Khan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr. Hossain and his delegation and noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh were deeply rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and familial affinities.

Fondly recalling their meetings in New York and Cairo, Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded the visionary leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and his role in poverty alleviation, as well as his desire to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh ties.

Dr. Hossain thanked the prime minister for receiving him and noted that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh were underpinned by historical linkages and common faith.

He also handed over a letter from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed to the prime minister, conveying condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the floods in Pakistan and offering relief assistance.

Both sides also discussed the prospects of early resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to the Chief Advisor to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience. The Bangladeshi side also extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of the Chief Advisor and the government of Bangladesh.