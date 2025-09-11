PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Qatar today as a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent Israeli cowardly airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the middle East.

The prime minister will meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people.