Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Visit Qatar Today In Solidarity After Israeli Airstrikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:10 AM

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Qatar today as a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent Israeli cowardly airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the middle East.

The prime minister will meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people.

Recent Stories

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

10 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

10 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

10 hours ago
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

10 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

10 hours ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan