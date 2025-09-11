Open Menu

ITP Issues Morning Traffic Diversions For Foreign Guest Movement

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 08:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday announced that from 08:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, special traffic diversions will be in place on Expressway and Srinagar Highway due to the visit of a foreign guest, cautioning citizens about possible delays.

An official told APP that traffic may remain slow, and citizens have been advised to follow alternate routes:

Use service roads connected to the Expressway and Srinagar Highway. For travel towards the Blue Area, Sector F-6 and F-7, use H-8 underpass. For traffic heading to Red Zone and Serena Hotel, use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk and Nadra Chowk.

Commuters going to Bari Imam should use Nadra Chowk. For Sectors I and H, use Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service roads.

Traffic from Murree Road towards Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during the movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said ITP officers will remain deployed at various points to guide citizens. He urged commuters to keep a margin of at least 20 minutes in their travel plans to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates and guidance.

