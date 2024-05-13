Shopkeeper, Robber Killed In Looting Spree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Shopkeeper of mobile phone shop was killed over resistance to robbery bid which also led to killing of a robber accidentally on the spot, rescuer said.
As per detail provided by the spokesman that Rescue Control Room received a call about bullet injury occurred at Fazil Model area Bahawalpur road.
According to information received through caller, some two number of bandits entered into mobile shop at the said location to commit robbery.
The spokesman quoting eye witnesses added that shopkeeper - whom identification couldn't be revealed - tried to put up resistance. As a result, one of the robber opened fire killing the shopkeeper on the spot.
A stray bullet that must be shot by the robber was said to have hit abdomen of his fellow robber staying behind the late shopkeeper, leaving him fell down and succumbed to injuries.
An unidentified man whose identity yet to be disclosed by the rescuers as weather he was salesman of the shop or customer got injured in the shootout, shifted to Nishtar hospital for emergency treatment.
Rescuers also removed the bodies to Nishtar Hospital soon after reaching out the crime scene at the midday. Police of the concerned jurisdiction rushed to the location upon information. Search for heirs of the deceased was said to have underway, added the official.
