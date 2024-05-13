Elected members of societies & clubs of BNBWU gathers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The elected members students clubs and societies of the Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur on Monday gathered for an oath-taking ceremony, an initiative orchestrated under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tehmina Nangraj, who champions student engagement.

In a momentous step reflecting her commitment, a new student society (Environmental Protection Society) had already been added, following the Vice Chancellor's instructions.

During the ceremony, VC, Dr.

Tahmina Nangraj emphasized the importance of student engagement, highlighting its role in fostering a vibrant university community.

The members pledged their commitment to active and responsible stewardship, vowing to uphold university regulations.

Following the oath, the vice chancellor serving as the Patron-in-Chief, adorned elected officials with their badges and presented shields to outgoing appointees, symbolizing recognition of their dedicated service during their tenure.