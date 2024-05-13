Crusher's Owners,transporters Agrees To Follow Load Axle Policy:
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan presided over a meeting of stone crushers owners and transporters at his office on Monday.
According to a handout issued here on Monday, it was mutually agreed upon in the meeting that henceforth, no vehicle would be loaded with more than eight hundred units of crusher, nor would a receipt (bill of loading) for more than eight hundred units be issued.
In case of violation, the administration would take strict action.
It was also decided in the meeting that an open voucher for crush would not be acceptable under any circumstances, and if either party violates this agreement in the future, an FIR will be registered against them, and no union official from either side would support the lawbreaker.
Both parties also pledged that they would not throw excess gravel on the sides of the roads in the future, and would not interfere with any action taken by the relevant department against violators.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that the axle load law will be implemented in all cases.
These roads were for you, and their protection was also the joint responsibility of the stone crushers and transporters,he added.
The meeting was attended by ADCR Mohsin Sallahuddin, DSP Traffic Yousuf Cheema, AC Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar, Secretary DRTA Malik Tahir, Ex Highways, DO Enterprise, AD Environment, as well as owners of stone crushers at pull111 SB, transporters, suppliers, and other union representatives.
