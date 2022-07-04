UrduPoint.com

PM Directs FWO For Urgent Unblocking Of Landslide-hit Jaglot-Skardu Road

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PM directs FWO for urgent unblocking of landslide-hit Jaglot-Skardu road

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis.

The prime minister took notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area as heavy rainfall and landslide blocked the road for six days during two weeks.

He ordered urgent unblocking of the road with the help of additional machinery and workforce, and also stressed the provision of necessary items to local and foreign tourists.

PM Sharif emphasized to pace up the work in view of the travel of residents to their homes ahead of the upcoming occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The Jaglot-Skardu is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries are visiting the area by means of flights.

The hotels and tourism-related functionaries had appealed to the prime minister to take notice of prolonged closure of the road.

