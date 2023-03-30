PM directs uninterrupted gas supply to citizens during Ramazan

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that uninterrupted supply of gas to the citizens during the times of Iftar and Sehri in the holy month of Ramazan should be ensured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that uninterrupted supply of gas to the citizens during the times of Iftar and Sehri in the holy month of Ramazan should be ensured.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing during a meeting chaired by him on the issue of low pressure, interruption and loadshedding of gas in Karachi.

On the PM's orders, the officials resolved the issue of gas loadshedding in Karachi, redressing complaints of the citizens of the city.

While taking strict notice of the issue of gas loadshedding which was raised in the Parliament, PM Shehbaz said a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for smooth supply of gas to the citizens during Ramazan.

The authorities implemented the orders of the prime minister by taking emergency measures to end the gas loadshedding.

The PM said the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated.

