PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir.

In a message of condolence, the prime minister said Mumtaz Tahir rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism, especially for the promotion and strengthening of the regional newspapers in the last 50 years.

His passing away would create a void in the field of media, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.