PM Felicitates Zardari On His Election To Office Of President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari, President of PPPP, on his election to the office of President of Pakistan, for a second term.
The prime minister said that the members of the National Assembly, Senate and the four provincial assemblies had reposed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari.
“President Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of federation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister also expressed the hope that Asif Ali Zardari, as President of Pakistan, would perform his constitutional duties amicably as his election to the office was a continuation of the democratic norms.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated that the coalition parties in the government would strive for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO carries out system upgradation: Shahid Haider9 minutes ago
-
5 days long Polio eradication campaign successfully concludes9 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary felicitates newly elected body of NPC9 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 440 power pilferers in 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,608 injured in 1,485 road accidents in Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Zardari returns to Office of President for second time29 minutes ago
-
Hindu farmer organizes mass marriages to promote harmony29 minutes ago
-
Kohat police nab 4 armed suspects29 minutes ago
-
Joint session: Zardari leads with 255 votes, Achakzai trails with 119 in presidential elections29 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries39 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries39 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections41 minutes ago