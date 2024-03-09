Open Menu

PM Felicitates Zardari On His Election To Office Of President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PM felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari, President of PPPP, on his election to the office of President of Pakistan, for a second term.

The prime minister said that the members of the National Assembly, Senate and the four provincial assemblies had reposed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari.

“President Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of federation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that Asif Ali Zardari, as President of Pakistan, would perform his constitutional duties amicably as his election to the office was a continuation of the democratic norms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated that the coalition parties in the government would strive for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Progress Media Government

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

41 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

51 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

59 minutes ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 hour ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

19 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan