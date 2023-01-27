UrduPoint.com

PM For Translating Fraternal Pakistan-Qatar Ties Into Concrete Economic Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PM for translating fraternal Pakistan-Qatar ties into concrete economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday recalling the long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatartwo countries, underscored the importance of translating this relationship into concrete economic partnership.

The prime minister was taking to Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who called on him here.

The ambassador shared a special goodwill message of Amir of Qatar with the prime minister.

The prime minister congratulated Qatar on hosting the most successful FIFA World Cup in history and noted with appreciation the important role played by Pakistani security forces for ensuring foolproof, unblemished and impeccable security at the event.

Reiterating his resolve to work towards further expansion and diversifying of bilateral cooperation, the prime minister highlighted trade, investment, energy and manpower sectors in this regard.

Qatar is home to one of the large Pakistani diasporas in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

