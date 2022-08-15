UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Egypt Church Fire

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident that broke out in Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt.

The prime minister on behalf of the people of Pakistan, extended his condolences to Egypt's President Abdel Alfattah Al-Sissi and families of the deceased.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

An electrical fire swept through an Egyptian Coptic Christian church during Mass on Sunday, causing a stampede and killing at least 41 people, most of them children and many suffering from smoke inhalation, the Reuters said.

