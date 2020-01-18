PM Imran Khan only popular leader of country: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only popular and dynamic leader of the country, who was resolving the economic and other crises to bring stability here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only popular and dynamic leader of the country, who was resolving the economic and other crises to bring stability here.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the politics of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif was now dead, while the court had declared Imran Khan a 'righteous and honest' leader. The Pakistan Peoples' Party was confined only to Sindh and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Punjab, he added.

The minister claimed that new cases of corruption would surface against opposition leaders soon and declared Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as champions of corruption.

He said there would be no compromise on accountability process against the plunderers.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being the most popular political party among masses was giving job opportunities purely on merit through National Testing Service (NTS), besides focusing to ensure good governance.