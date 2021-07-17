UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Pays Homage To Imam Bukhari In Samarkand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

PM Imran pays homage to Imam Bukhari in Samarkand

SAMARKAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his respects at the shrine of great Islamic scholar Imam Bukhari, in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on Friday.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

The door of the shrine was especially opened for the prime minister and his delegation, where they offered fateha for the well-known authority on Hadith.

The prime minister arrived in Uzbekistan on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

