PM Imran, Prince Charles Exchange Views On COP-26

Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Prince of Wales Charles and exchanged views on the forthcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26), scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 this year in Glasgow, United Kingdom (UK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the leading role being played by the UK as the president of COP-26 and hoped that the COP would help translate political commitments into tangible actions and to put in place ambitious, practical, and effective climate action. He also underscored that every nation must play its due role in combating the climate change, in accordance with the principles of equity and 'common but differentiated responsibilities.' Highlighting Pakistan's full commitment to play its due role in addressing the global environmental challenges including climate change, the prime minister informed the prince of Wales about Pakistan's recent submission of its revised nationally determined contributions under Paris Agreement, with an ambitious target of 50% overall reduction of projected Green House Gases emissions by 2030.

He also briefed the prince of Wales about Pakistan's climate change agenda consisting of landmark initiatives including Ten billion Tree Tsunami Initiative, Protected Areas Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative, and Electric Vehicles and Alternative and Renewable Energy Policies.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored Pakistan's interest in a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

He stressed the need to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert economic meltdown and sufferings of common people, especially at the outset of winter season.

The prince of Wales conveyed gratitude of the British government for the Pakistan's support and facilitation in evacuating its nationals and others from Afghanistan.

