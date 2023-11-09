Open Menu

PM Kakar Joins Regional Leaders As 16th ECO Summit Starts

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PM Kakar joins regional leaders as 16th ECO summit starts

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar joined the regional leaders on Thursday as the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) commenced here.

As the prime minister arrived at the Tashkent Convention Center, the venue of the international moot, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed him.

Before proceeding to the conference hall, all the participating leaders took a group photo.

The prime minister, along with a delegation including Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz, arrived here on a two-day visit mainly to attend the summit.

At the moot, he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the Organization’s Vision 2025 and to promote regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, and economic growth and productivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan Commerce All

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

12 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

12 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

12 hours ago
Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

13 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

13 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

13 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

13 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

13 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan