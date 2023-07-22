PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of important road projects at Sharqpur in district Sheikhukura on Saturday.

These projects include 19 kilometer long Lahore bypass, connecting Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore-Karachi Motorway, expansion of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge, and Esaan Sharkpur Interchange at Abdul Hakim Motorway.

Addressing on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the expansion project of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge will facilitate traffic of Lahore, save fuel and create employment opportunities.

He said the route of metro bus will be extended from Shahdra to Kala Shah Kaku.

He said approximately fifty billion rupees will be spent on these development projects.

The Prime Minister said the previous government did not start any development project and pushed the country towards darkness.