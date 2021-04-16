UrduPoint.com
PM Leaves For Sukkur To Announce Mega Development Project Of Rs 446 Billion

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:02 PM

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development project of Rs 446 billion

The development package envisages construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land; and 306 kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

ISLAMABAD: (UrdeuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Sukkur to announce a historic mega development package worth 446 billion rupees for socio-economic progress of backward districts in Sindh.

He is accompanied by Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, and Muhammad Mian Soomro; Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Special Assistants Dr. Sania Nishtar and Usman Dar.

The development package envisages construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land; and 306 kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

Two hundred thousand acres of land will also be rehabilitated which will create livelihood opportunities for the people.

Under the package, gas supply will be ensured to 160 villages in the deprived districts of province whilst provision of thirty thousand annual electricity connections is also part of it.

Education reforms are also part of Sindh package under which ratio of higher education will be brought to fifty two percent whilst for quality education teacher-student ratio will be brought at 1:20. Fourteen passport offices will also be upgraded.

