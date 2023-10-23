Open Menu

PM Orders Expediting PIA’s Privatization Process

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PM orders expediting PIA’s privatization process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of privatization of the national flag career, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Chairing a review meeting on the financial crisis of PIA, the prime minister stressed the finalization of the privatization process within stipulated time.

The prime minister sought regular compliance reports to be submitted to him in this regard.

PM Kakar said the government would continue extending support to PIA till completion of its privatization.

He said the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which were facing financial loss, would be privatized to save the national exchequer.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the financial situation of PIA.

The meeting was attended by interim Federal ministers including Shamshad Akhtar and Fawad Hussain Fawad, Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain, and officials concerned.

