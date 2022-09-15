PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russia in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both leaders have agreed to cooperate in food security, trade and investment, energy, defence and security sectors.

SAMARKAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual benefit.

He said this while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State in Samarkand on Thursday.

Both leaders agreed to cooperate in food security, trade and investment, energy, defence and security sectors.

Both sides agreed to convene the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission in Islamabad at an early date.

They discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister thanked the Russian President for Russia's expression of solidarity and support for the people affected by the massive floods in Pakistan.

He also shared details of the devastating impact of this climate induced calamity.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at steady growth of Pakistan-Russia relations, which are marked by strong mutual trust and understanding.

Appreciating Russia's constructive role in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said that both Pakistan and Russia have vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that it is essential to intensify the pace of international engagement on Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to support all regional and international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.