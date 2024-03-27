PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Firm Support To Global Efforts For Peace, Stability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace and stability without compromising on the security of its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace and stability without compromising on the security of its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of the members of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister said ‘as a peace loving nation, Pakistan desires peace with all and enmity with none’.
He reaffirmed that his government would follow this message of the founding fathers of the country.
The prime minister further said that constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to all citizens without any distinction.
To translate it into reality, different policies had been enacted and every community in Pakistan had the complete freedom to profess their faith and practice their religion, he added.
The prime minister also spelled out the priorities of the government and said that after conclusion of peaceful general elections, progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan were at heart of the government’s agenda.
They had a development oriented agenda to turn around the economic trajectory, he said, adding the government would strive to bring reforms, forge global partnership for shared development and attract foreign investment.
He said that country’s foreign robust policy continued to support global efforts for peace and stability.
The prime minister further reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to Palestinians in their just and inalienable right to self determination and stressed the need for making sincere efforts to immediately implement a recently United Nations Security Council’s adopted resolution for a ceasefire.
He said that Pakistan reaffirmed its support to global efforts for immediate ceasefire.
About the holy month of Ramazan, he said that this month signified more than fasting and gave a message of sacrifice, discipline and warm hospitality, respect for all and embodied a spirit of compassion.
He said besides, the month gave a powerful message of harmony, peace and tolerance, adding these qualities were required most in a world grappled with diverse challenges and divides.
The prime minister said that they should make endeavours to spread the shared message of peace and equality and work collectively for ‘an equitable and peaceful world order’.
Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the month of Ramazan was of special religious and social significance as it provided time for reflection, compassion and unity, showing unity among diverse cultures.
The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood for the principles of peace, equality and justice, and continued to support all efforts at multilateralism, peace and mutual prosperity.
He said that they should not forget people of Gaza who had been facing starvation, bloodshed and misery.
He called for immediate implementation of UNSC’s resolution for ceasefire, adding that the collective dreams of the global
community for peace could not be achieved without resolution of the regional disputes, including Kashmir and Palestine.
The foreign minister said terrorist attacks in Moscow and Bisham reminded them of the collective threat posed by terrorism.
He reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting the regional and global cooperation in addressing this menace.
The war against terrorism would not end till peace won, he stressed and said that Pakistan was ready to build bridges for the agenda of peace for the entire world.
He said during Pakistan’s term at as the non permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan worked for the international peace and prosperity and supported collective efforts to face the contemporary challenges.
Recent Stories
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary2 hours ago
-
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours2 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply2 hours ago
-
Tourist spots of Mansehra being developed on modern lines: Advisor2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch highlights trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan's textile sector2 hours ago
-
SPSC announces result of combined competitive exam 20202 hours ago
-
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'3 hours ago
-
RCCI membership expires on March 313 hours ago
-
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?3 hours ago
-
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force3 hours ago
-
Stray dogs bite 10 persons3 hours ago