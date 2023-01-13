UrduPoint.com

PM Says Pakistan Committed To Further Strengthen Tie With UAE

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2023 | 04:38 PM

The Prime Minister has invited the UAE to make more investments in energy, aviation and tourism sectors and appreciated the efforts of the brotherly country to promote peace and stability in the region.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements with the UAE at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

He was talking to Minister for Tolerance of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarik who called on him in Abu Dhabi today.

The UAE's Minister praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates All

