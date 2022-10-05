PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to link the Thar Coal Mines with the country's railway network by March 2023.

During a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday, it was principally decided that the project of linking Thar Coal Mines with rail network would be jointly executed by the Federal and Sindh governments.

The Prime Minister told the meeting that the development projects need to be completed with the "Pakistan Speed" as the previous government had inflicted irreparable loss to the country during last four years.

He said the government is trying to revive the development course which the previous government had deliberately kept halted during 2018 to 2022.



He said with the linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network, local coal would be used in power plants replacing the imported one.

Shehbaz Sharif said the usage of Thar coal in power plants would help save 2 billion Dollars annually.

The meeting was informed that after the linking of Thar Coal Mines with rail network, the local coal would be utilized not only the power plants of Jamshoro and Port Qasim but also other power plants and industries in the country to save the public money.