PM stresses Pak-China close coordination, consultation for regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday stressed that Pakistan and China should continue their close coordination and consultation in order to deepen strategic co-operation and maintain peace and stability in the region.

During his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi who called on him, the prime minister underscored that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He highlighted that 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' between the two countries was deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect and was an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The prime minister briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir following India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5.

He stressed that the ongoing curfew for 35 days, the continued lockdown and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in IOJ&K which needed to be urgently addressed.

He underscored that the curfew and other restrictions needed to be immediately lifted.

The Chinese foreign minister while conveying best wishes of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister, said that the China-Pakistan relationship was rock-solid and unbreakable.

He reaffirmed China's support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures, by India, that could further complicate the situation.

Prime Minister Imran highlighted that CPEC was a project of great national significance that contributed immensely to the revitalization of Pakistan's economy.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects and highlighted the importance of CPEC Authority for speedy execution of CPEC projects.

He hoped that, as CPEC's benefits expanded, more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan and helped support Pakistan's process of industrialization as well its policies of greater agricultural productivity and innovation.

The Chinese foreign minister highlighted that Pakistan-China relationship was based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship.

He appreciated Pakistan's efforts to achieve goals of national development, under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, and extended China's utmost support in this regard.

He noted that, with the policies of the government, Pakistan's economic and financial condition was improving.

State Councilor Wang Yi emphasized that CPEC was a demonstration project of high quality BRI projects and was being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China.

Both the leaders agreed that more high-level exchanges should continue to take place between the two countries to further promote bilateral ties as well as the shared goals of economic development, peace, and security across the region.