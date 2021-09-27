UrduPoint.com

PM To Perform Groundbreaking Of Karachi Circular Railways Project Today

Mon 27th September 2021

PM to perform groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railways project today

Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three years with a cost of 20.7 billion rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday to perform ground breaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael talking to media persons in Karachi has said the ceremony will be held at Cantonment Railway Station.

Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three years with a cost of 20.7 billion rupees.

The KCR's 43 kilometre track will have 16 stations.

The Governor said Green Line Bus Service will be operationalized from next month and K-4 water supply project for Karachi is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be given briefing on various development projects launched by the Federal government in the provincial capital.

PM Imran will hold meetings with Governor Sindh and other party leaders during stay in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

