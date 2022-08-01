ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Balochistan today (Monday) to oversee the relief operations in the flood-hit areas and meet the affected people.

The prime minister will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob in Qila Saifullah district. He will also talk to media persons on the occasion.

PM Sharif will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.