Open Menu

PM Urged To Hold National Plantation Day For Nature Conservation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PM urged to hold National Plantation Day for nature conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairperson, Subh-e-Nau and environmentalist, Shahida Kausar Farooq have urged the Prime Minister to declare a National Plantation Day for a nationwide campaign dedicated to planting maximum for a green and nature-friendly Pakistan.

The organization chair had written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to declare a special plantation day with a focus on diverting the attention of the nation towards protecting and enhancing the green cover in the surroundings that would help in combating heatwaves and global warming.

In the letter, the Chairperson said, "We appreciate the measures taken by the government with hope towards a better today and tomorrow. Pakistan faces dangers such as climate change impacts, much due to increased deforestation, loss of air and water quality that result into an enhanced disease burden, the social and energy costs on the citizens is immense." She underscored that the poor and the marginalized were the most vulnerable due to climate change due to the unfair distribution of natural resources. However, it was imperative for the government to ensure its policies cater to the needs of all those who were neglected or left behind for inclusive development, she added.

Farooq demanded the government introduce special incentives for both public and private institutions and enterprises on planting trees to limit the expanding concrete jungles in the urban centers of the country.

"We have a government-issued day known as the "National Plantation Day", which can be declared on August 12th, 2023. This effort can be used to mobilize communities for the cause of plantation as a communal, national, and global cause.

Urban forestry must also be fostered. We must declare this day and implement in letter and spirit by involving our citizens in planting trees and preserving them," she said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

The Subh-e-Nau Chairperson underscored that along with the "National Plantation Day," the promotion of indigenous species of plants should be part and parcel of all plantation campaigns across the country.

Moreover, a proper allocation for scientific expertise involving identification, growth, and preservation of such species should also be ensured, she added.

Experts in agriculture, local ecology, and botanists should be involved in the plantation of such species, such that funds were not wasted on exotic or geographically misplaced trees, she said.

"Dealing with issues such as climate change crisis will require a serious investment in the protection of our natural resources, especially when agricultural productivity and industry are taken as key growth sectors" "Declaring and implementing the "National Day of Plantation" and involving the public will move our nation in a positive direction towards resolving issues such as environmental degradation, poverty, and climate change," she added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Water Agriculture August All Government Industry

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

25 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

48 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan